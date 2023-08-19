The games that will decide this year's Premier League finals make-up

The White Eagles may have already wrapped up the Illawarra Premier League championship, however, there is still plenty of questions around who will join them in the 2023 finals.
The regular campaign will conclude on Sunday with all fixtures being held concurrently across the region. While Albion Park can't be budged from first place, there is still a fight for second place between two sides. Four other teams are also battling it out for the last three spots in the top-five.
Ahead of the round-22 action, we look at the key matches that will decide the make-up for this year's finals:
CONISTON (35 POINTS, +26 GOAL DIFFERENCE) v OLYMPIC (42 POINTS, +22 GD):
There is plenty at stake for "Cono" as they welcome last year's grand-final winners to JJ Kelly Park.
Franc Pierro's men currently hold onto fifth position on the table, with victory on Sunday guaranteeing that they will play finals in 2023.
A draw on Sunday might be enough for Coniston to book back-to-back finals appearances, however, defeat would leave them vulnerable to the lurking Wollongong United and Port Kembla - though Cono have a superior for and against record.
Meanwhile, Olympic can't slip outside of the top five, but they do have an opportunity to wrap up second place on Sunday.
Victory would get that done, and a draw might even be enough - however, defeat would leave them vulnerable to the Lions.
WOLLONGONG UNITED (35 POINTS, +3 GD) V ALBION PARK (53 POINTS, +41 GD):
All eyes will be on Wollongong United on Sunday as they prepare for potentially their last game under departing head coach Billy Tsovolos.
It's been a tough month for United, who have dropped three out of their last four games to slip to sixth position on the table. They now face a must-win situation against the minor premiers, with a draw at Macedonia Park unlikely to be enough to get them over the line.
Conversely, Albion Park don't have a lot to play for on Sunday, having secured an unassailable hold on first position weeks ago. However, George Antoniou's men would love to keep that winning vibe going heading into finals - while also burying a rival's finals dream in the process.
CRINGILA (41 POINTS, +35 GD) v BULLI (35 POINTS, +31 GD):
It wouldn't be an understatement to say that this is the most intriguing match-up of the final round.
The Lions have enjoyed a strong campaign, having already sealed their second successive finals appearance, and they have a chance to jump up to second spot if they defeat Bulli at Crehan Park - and Olympic lose or play out a draw on Sunday.
For Bulli, they can't move any higher than their current position of fourth on the table. However, a defeat would could see them tumble out of the top-five, and a stalemate would leave them relying on other results to play finals this year.
There will also be plenty of intrigue surrounding the two team's captains, with Cringila's Peter Simonoski and Bulli striker Ben McDonald equal on 30 goals in their race for the Golden Boot award.
HELENSBURGH v PORT KEMBLA (33 POINTS, +6 GD):
While it's curtains for Burgh after Sunday's game - following a solid first campaign back in the Premier League - Port Kembla still have plenty to play for at Rex Jackson Oval.
It feels like the Zebras have stayed under the radar a bit this season, but the side still remains an outside chance of playing finals.
The situation facing Stuart Beedie's men is simple - they must win, and hope other results go their way to jump into the top-five.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.