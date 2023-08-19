Man tasered outside Circus Rio in Warrawong

Police had to taser a 27-year-old man outside Circus Rio in Warrawong on Friday night.
As wild winds lashed the Illawarra on August 18, as a precaution circus organisers cancelled the scheduled 7pm show.
Ticket holders waiting in Kully Bay Park then shortly afterwards watched a disturbance unfold.
Just before 8pm police were called to the Northcliffe Drive address where the man was found.
After police attempted to arrest the man a struggle broke out and police used their tasers on the man.
While the man reportedly suffered no injuries he was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
A police spokesperson said they expect to lay charges against the man involved.
