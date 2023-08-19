Police tasered a man outside Circus Rio in Warrawong on Friday night after the event was called off due to high winds.
With wild weather lashing the region on August 18, circus organisers cancelled the scheduled 7pm show as a safety precaution.
Shortly afterwards, ticket holders waiting in Kully Bay Park watched a disturbance unfold.
Police were called to the Northcliffe Drive address just before 8pm and encountered a 27-year-old man.
After officers attempted to arrest him, a struggle allegedly broke out and police used their tasers on him.
The man reportedly suffered no injuries but was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
A police spokesperson said they expect to lay charges against the man involved.
