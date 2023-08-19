Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla surf club receives grant from Squadron Energy

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 19 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:19pm
Nathan Boscaro, club secretary, Dr Rochelle Macdonald, executive general manager operations, Squadron Energy, and Rhys Bowdich, club captain, at Port Kembla Surf Life Saving Club. Picture by Anna Warr
By mid next year the Port Kembla surf life saving clubhouse will be transformed, with the ability to host functions overlooking the Pacific Ocean with one of the best views in the Illawarra.

