'It's been a dream come true': Kerr reflects on Matildas' ground-breaking World Cup

"Hopefully we've inspired people for many years to come."
It didn't finish on the high note that Australians craved, but Matildas captain Sam Kerr was full of praise for her teammates following their 2-0 defeat to Sweden on Saturday night.
The Aussies will receive the keys to the city of Brisbane on Sunday morning, just 12 hours after they lost in their Women's World Cup bronze medal playoff in front of 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium.
A controversial penalty to Fridolina Rolfo got Sweden rolling in the first half, before Kosovare Asllani's second-half goal ensured that they spoiled the party for the Australians.
While disappointed with Saturday night's result, Kerr told Optus Sport post-match that the Matildas would look back proudly on their World Cup campaign.
"We wanted to win, we wanted to have some hardware to take home. But it wasn't to be," the Aussie skipper said.
"But it's honestly been a dream come true in the way that the fans have got behind us, and the way the girls have carried themselves. I think we've proven to the world, and also within Australia, that we are a footballing nation. And that's all down to the fans. We couldn't get it done tonight but hopefully we've inspired people for many years to come.
"It's sad that this has come to an end. It's been the best four weeks of our careers and it would have been nice to go out on a high. But we have to reflect and think about how amazing this is. We've never come fourth before.
"Although it's disappointing, we'll think back to this in a couple of weeks and be really proud of how we did."
Matildas veteran Emily Gielnik was also full of praise for the Australian side following Saturday night's game.
Gielnik - a Channel Seven commentator who has more than 50 international caps next to her name - said the Matildas had shown a "never-say-die attitude" from the outset in this World Cup.
"It kills me to see how they devastated they are. They deserved this win, they wanted this win - they played with intent and threw every inch of their being at this game. And they should be ever so proud," Gielnik said.
"But it shows the character, the heart and soul that lives inside this team after a loss. Even after what feels like an ultimate defeat, they're still interacting with the fans. It's such a moment in history. It's honestly been unbelievable, and it's sad to see them pull up short tonight.
"(But) Australia has fallen in love with this team, and rightfully so."
