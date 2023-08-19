"Pressure, pressure."
"Stress."
"Overload."
That's the life for many Illawarra parents and it's impacting our children, renowned author and educator Maggie Dent told a packed room at Shellharbour Civic Centre on August 19.
Hosted by the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, judging by the amount of nodding heads and asides of assent between participants, Ms Dent had struck a chord.
The two hour long session, entitled 'Exploring Children's Anxiety', was not so much focused on changing any child's behaviour, but working out what around them is causing anxiety and stress.
"We have to recognise that anxiety is because we're human," she said.
In many cases, stress or anxiety is a normal response to a difficult situation, the morning before a test for example, and Ms Dent left participants with some practical tips to manage these situations and to manage the frantic pace of modern parents.
The first one?
Breathe.
"Tai Chi masters can breathe in for a minute and a half, we're lucky if we can do six breaths per minute," she said.
Starting off the session, Ms Dent directed the entire audience to take three deep breaths in, a tactic she shares with parents to confront a moment of rising anxiety.
The next tip is to recognise what is causing the anxiety.
"It's not always bad, it's actually a sign we may be potentially unsafe."
Ms Dent counsels that rather than telling a child that everything is going to be ok, ask three questions to find out why they might be feeling anxious.
"Am I in an unsafe palace, am I with an unsafe person, am I about to do an unsafe thing?"
If the answer is yes to any of the three questions, there is the source of stress, if no, then the brain's threat response centre, the amygdala, is overworking itself.
Finally, Ms Dent said, as the pressures of modern life build up, we pass them on to our kids, slowing down and allowing the "random poo" without letting it derail the rest of the day.
"When we're running late, just be kind to yourself, because if you've got little children, you'll be late some days."
While these three tips respond to the immediate crisis point, Ms Dent has been on a mission to slow down childhood and parenting to reduce the causes of stress.
A long advocate for play-based learning in a child's early development, Ms Dent said the strictures we impose upon our children are leading to rising anxiety among young people.
"We've stolen a year of childhood," she said.
"Five year olds used to just play, now they're doing fully formalised learning, some of them at four and a half years of age."
The former teacher decries standardised testing - "Napalm, sorry NAPLAN" - at an early age, and suggests that an overstuffed curriculum is forcing stress onto children, which is then heaped onto their already overworked parents.
"We've had pressure, to hurry up, to be smart, to be everything, and in actual fact that puts pressure on everyone, including our children, but also our parents."
Instead, Ms Dent encourages a more free-range approach to parenting and refuses a 'one-size fits all' approach.
"I find parents are really hard on themselves if they can't do the perfect version of parenting, which actually is non-existent," she said.
"There is no such thing."
