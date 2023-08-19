Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Carr belief unwavering despite Dragons lengthening run of outs

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 19 2023 - 11:10pm, first published 10:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons once again fell short despite a game effort against Melbourne. Picture Getty Images
The Dragons once again fell short despite a game effort against Melbourne. Picture Getty Images

Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr has vowed he won't go searching for out-of-the-box solutions despite his side's run of agonisingly close losses extending another week at the hands of Melbourne on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.