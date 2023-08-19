Carr belief unwavering despite Dragons lengthening run of outs

Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr has vowed he won't go searching for out-of-the-box solutions despite his side's run of agonisingly close losses extending another week at the hands of Melbourne on Saturday night.
The Dragons shot out to an 18-4 lead and looked well on track to an upset only for the Storm to level-up at the break via a first-half hat-trick to winger Will Warbrick.
Carr's side scored first in the second half to lead 24-18 and fought back again late to draw within two at 30-28 with four minutes left only for a bone-rattler from Eliesa Katoa on Ben Hunt to jolt the ball free and gift Jahrome Hughes the 78th minute match-winner.
They're no closer to it on paper, with their remaining two games coming against the high-flying Warriors and seemingly finals-bound Knights who'll both have important ladders positions to fight for.
Asked if he was tempted to throw caution to the win and look for creative solutions with two weeks left, Carr was unequivocal.
"When you do something completely different, you're not doing something you believe in," Carr said.
"We're doing what we believe in. I'm not gonna waver from that, because it works and you can see that, how it's working. When you start chopping and changing, you don't stand for anything.
"We're going to continue to go after the process of what it is to win a game of footy. I don't know if they dropped the ball or not, they were 90 whatever percent completion.
"They dropped the bomb and we took them out over the sideline, but a handling error, they didn't make one. That's a Melbourne Storm team who's been pretty red-hot for the last 10 years and didn't drop one ball.
"That's a good game of footy by them, but that's a really good game of footy by us too. I'm not going to change. We're doing what we believe in. It's working, and it's going to continue to work and we'll get rewarded for it if we continue to stay at it."
Bullish on his side's effort, there was no hiding the disappointment at another close-run defeat that's become a trend the Dragons can't seem to break.
"I'm not sick of it for me, I'm sick of it for these boys," Carr said.
"The effort's unbelievable. They're all just different moments [that cost us]. It wasn't like anything in particular. I thought we're handling a few of their sets really well, it was the best we've tackled as a team tonight, we wrestled really well.
"They're a fast starting team, we spoke about that all week. They usually come and they blow teams away so we put a lot of emphasis on how we were going to start the game.
"[Your] starts usually a reflection of your attitude, I thought our attitude was bang on tonight. We made a line break at 30-28 or whatever it was there and we put the chip in, so we're still attacking the game right till the death.
"It's really pleasing because there's been times previously that we probably would have just gone away. We're learning to not do that, which is great. We're going to keep doing it, we're going to fix up a couple of those key moments.
"We're building a real good attitude and culture around what we're doing now, and we're going to be a better team for it as we go."
Hunt laid on two tries in a 13-minute blitz that saw the Dragons hit the front early one, but the skipper conceded losing habits are proving difficult to shrug off.
"It can become pretty tough just to finish off games," Hunt said.
"I can't fault our boys at all with how hard we competed and how we played the game. We knew if we stuck to our game plan and came out and played the footy we knew we could, we'd get some points on them.
"We did that, there was just certain moments defensively where we fell apart and that eight-10 minutes before halftime was probably what it cost us and we're just finding it hard to finish out games. It's disappointing.
"I just feel pretty gutted for the boys to be honest, with the amount of effort that they put in. We've got a lot of young guys in there that are working really, really hard and you want to be able to sing the [victory] song for them."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
