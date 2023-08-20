Anti-war acitivist, film-maker and artist George Gittoes is set to engage in heated debate with politician Tony Burke on the national broadcaster this week.
The duo have been picked for the panel for long-standing ABC discussion program Q+A, along with singer Tina Arena (who will perform), author and disability advocate Hannah Diviney, the first woman to be elected to the Federal seat of Goldstein, Zoe Daniel, and Nationals politician Sam Birrell.
It's expected the panel could chat about anything from the war in Ukraine to the Matildas, the cost of living, Donald Trump or how artists use their craft to make change.
Viewers can submit their questions to the panel through the Q+A web page - www.abc.net.au/qanda.
The appearance comes as Gittoes' latest documentary, Ukraine Guernica: Art Not War, begins screening around the country.
The artist and his wife Hellen Rose travelled to Ukraine following the Russian invasion to document the response of locals to the unfolding catastrophe as Russian tanks rolled through the streets and missiles destroyed apartment blocks.
The film, with music and appearances from Ms Rose, returns to Afghanistan as well as Ukraine to highlight the creativity of those on the front line.
It recently screened as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival and at Warrawong's Gala Cinema last week. Future screenings include in Gerringong on September 1, Sydney on September 7 and at Wollongong Art Gallery on September 10.
Q+A is broadcast on the ABC and iView, Monday August 21, 9.35pm.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
