Jim Moginie, Tim Freedman join community efforts to keep Coledale RSL alive

By Desiree Savage
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 4:00pm
Pete Brown of Wombarra is one of the dozens of volunteers helping to run the Coledale RSL club. Picture by Anna Warr
Pete Brown of Wombarra is one of the dozens of volunteers helping to run the Coledale RSL club. Picture by Anna Warr

The community continues to throw support behind Coledale RSL club four months after it was raised from the dead, with heavyweights from the Australian music industry also lending a hand.

