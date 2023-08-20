Illawarra Mercury
Street temporarily closed in Kanahooka, teen rushed to hospital after incident

By Newsroom
Updated August 20 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 1:41pm
Murra Murra Road at Kanahooka was closed for some time on Sunday while emergency services attended an incident where a boy was hit by a car. Picture supplied
A boy has been rushed to hospital after falling from his bicycle in Kanahooka on Sunday morning.

