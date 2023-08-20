Street temporarily closed in Kanahooka, teen rushed to hospital after incident

A boy has been rushed to hospital after reports he was hit by a car south of Wollongong on Sunday morning.
A NSW Ambulance media spokeswoman said Triple 0 calls came through around 11.30am, with a "teenage male" knocked off what was reportedly a bicycle at Murra Murra Road in Kanahooka.
The street was blocked by NSW Police cars and closed for some time.
The patient was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Wollongong Hospital by road in a stable condition.
It's understood he suffered injuries to his arm and wrist.
A NSW Police spokesman said they would not be investigating the incident.
