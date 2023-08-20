Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Jess Hull one of three Aussies in women's 1500m semis at world championships

By John Salvado
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Hull (second right) has cruised into the 1500m semi-finals at the world titles in Budapest. (AP PHOTO)
Jessica Hull (second right) has cruised into the 1500m semi-finals at the world titles in Budapest. (AP PHOTO)

Illawarra star Jessica Hull has stamped herself as a medal contender on day one of the world athletics championships in Budapest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.