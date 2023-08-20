A teenage girl has been reported missing after failing to return home to her Cringila home and it is believed she might have gone to Sydney.
Sarah Abbas, 14, was last seen at her Newcastle Street home about 9pm on Friday, August 18.
Police were notified on Saturday when she could not be found and investigations into her whereabouts began.
Sarah's family and police are concerned for her welfare because of her young age.
She is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, about 145 centimetres tall, of thin build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Sarah was last seen wearing black tights and a grey jumped.
It is believed she might have travelled to Sydney.
Anyone who sees Sarah or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
