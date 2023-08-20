Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Teenage girl, 14, missing from Cringila

By Newsroom
Updated August 20 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Abbas, 14, is missing. Picture supplied
Sarah Abbas, 14, is missing. Picture supplied

A teenage girl has been reported missing after failing to return home to her Cringila home and it is believed she might have gone to Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.