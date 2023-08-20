Basement fire in Kiama Leagues Club forces club closure, evacuations

A fire in the basement of Kiama Leagues Club has forced its evacuation and closure on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Terralong Street venue just after 3.30pm with reports a clothes dryer was well alight in the basement, but it was "spreading quickly".
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Erlik said quick thinking venue staff closed the door to the room where the fire was, which assisted in stopping it spread.
Crews from the Rural Fire Service were also in attendance.
At least 50 people were evacuated from the premises due to heavy smoke filling the club.
As of 5.15pm the club remained closed and the FRNSW Hazmat team in attendance to ventilate the premises from smoke and fumes.
"You can't go into the club ... we need to do is carry out some atmospheric monitoring, make sure that the the air quality is not a problem," Inspector Erlik said.
No-one was hurt in the incident.
Club management said they will need to "give the raffle and music a miss" for the evening.
The Mercury understands an RFS officer was taken to hospital after suffering what's believed to be a medical episode.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
