Singers and the orchestra have come together in rehearsals for the first time as anticipation builds ahead of the massive school arena spectacular, Southern Stars.
Some 3000 students will perform in the two-day, four-show extravaganza taking place in Wollongong on Friday and Saturday, including singers, musicians, dancers and circus artists from public schools across the state.
On Sunday the featured artists, backing vocalists and featured vocal ensemble - who went through a rigorous audition process - came together with the orchestra for the first time in a rehearsal known as a sitzprobe.
Southern Stars operations manager Sharon Buikstra said this was the biggest orchestra the event had had in 10 years.
Among the musicians is 11-year-old Pleasant Heights Public School student Polly Russo, a violinist performing this year in her first Southern Stars.
"I'm really excited," Polly said.
She was encouraged to join the orchestra when she auditioned for Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts.
The year six student first picked up the violin several years ago.
"I like all the different things you can play - you can play most styles," Polly said.
Also in the orchestra is Cronulla High School year 11 student Ethan Hales, who is performing at his third Southern Stars this year.
The 16-year-old trombonist said the entire production was highly professional.
"I think it's really great, it's a really good experience," Ethan said.
Mrs Buikstra said people did not need to know any students in Southern Stars to enjoy the show, which offered two-and-a-half hours of entertainment.
"I think people don't understand the magnitude of how big the show is," she said.
Organisers begin the three-day process of setting up the WIN Entertainment Centre on Monday, with more rehearsals to follow for performers in the days leading up to the first show on Friday night.
Mrs Buikstra said all the teachers involved were volunteers who gave up their time outside the classroom to make the show happen.
"We love to do it because we love to see what the kids get out of it," she said.
Southern Stars 2023 kicks off on Friday, August 25.
For more information and tickets, visit the event website at www.southernstarsarenaspectacular.com.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.