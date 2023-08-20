Even in a housing crisis, Australians can't get enough of renovation stories on TV. Why?

The idea of the dream home is deeply rooted in our shared imagination. The philosopher Gaston Bachelard wrote in The Poetics of Space (1958) that our houses - both the ones we live in and the ones we dream of - "move in both directions: they are in us as much as we are in them". Bachelard suggests that in even "the humblest dwelling" our memories, desires and dreams are gathered, and this is why houses are so central to who we are.