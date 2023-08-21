Sometimes, reading back through the old copies of the Mercury brings up something about the city you never knew.
Take the report in the August 22, 1947 edition of the Wollongong Council decision to demolish a traffic bridge at Church Street "owing to its dangerous state of disrepair".
A bridge on Church Street? The story didn't include a location beyond the statement it was "across the Keira line".
While a bit of historical digging didn't reveal the location of the bridge, it did suggest what the bridge was for.
The Keira colliery in the escarpment once had a rail line to take coal down to the harbour - the likely explanation for "the Keira line" reference.
A remnant of that line can be seen in Osbourne Park opposite Belmore Basin.
As part of the demolition plans, the rail line underneath would be filled in and that section of Church Street levelled and the roadway regraded.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
