Night time road resurfacing works will be undertaken on the M1 Princes Motorway and Five Islands Road, with motorists urged to allow extra travel time.
The four-night works program on Five Islands Road, between Springhill Road and Flinders Street, at Port Kembla will run from Monday, August 21 until Thursday, August 24.
Works will take place from 7pm until 5am each day.
Eastbound traffic will be affected and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
The two-night program of works on the M1 at Unanderra, near Five Islands Road, will run from 7pm until 5am on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.
Northbound traffic will be affected and there will be a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.
Motorists are advised to allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time at each of the work sites.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
