BlueScope approves Port Kembla blast furnace reline

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 21 2023 - 11:04am, first published 8:44am
BlueScope has approved the company's plans to reline blast furnace No. 6 at a cost of $1.15 billion.

