BlueScope has approved the company's plans to reline blast furnace No. 6 at a cost of $1.15 billion.
The company has confirmed it is committed to blast furnace technology for the immediate future, while describing the project as a bridge to decarbonised steelmaking.
BlueScope had come under fire from steel bodies globally for locking itself into coal-based steelmaking as other global steel giants were turning towards a variety of technologies for green steelmaking, however the Australian steelmaker said the commitment to the reline did not lock the company into a full 20-year blast furnace campaign.
"In contrast, it secures our immediate future while enabling a transition to lower emissions steelmaking as soon as it is commercially feasible," the company said in an ASX announcement.
The relined No. 6 blast furnace is expected to begin operations in mid to late 2026.
The cost jumped to $1.15bn from previous estimates of $1bn, largely due to inflationary pressures, the company's results presentation noted.
Announcing the BlueScope's results for the 2023 financial year, managing director and CEO Mark Vassella said the underlying earnings result of $1.61 billion, lower than the record 2022 result, was a testament to the company's performance during volatile economic climates.
"The continuing strength in both our financial results and balance sheet have set us up well to simultaneously invest for a low carbon future, long term sustainable earnings, and deliver shareholder returns."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.