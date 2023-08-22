Candice Lee Staff cries every time she looks at footage of a tackle she feared would put her teenage son in a wheelchair for life.
Fortunately her 16-year-old son Hunter Clayton escaped with minor injuries but Staff is livid at NSW Rugby League for what she labelled as a 'soft' punishment for the player who tackled on her son.
The referee sent off the Nowra player involved in the incident, which happened during the U16 Nowra Warriors-Port Kembla clash earlier this month.
The footage clearly shows the player lifting and then slamming his opponent to the ground almost head first. Fortunately, the Port Kembla player landed on his back.
Because the game was played in Nowra, the game was officiated by a Group Seven rugby league referee.
As such the referee's incident report would have gone to Group Seven's match review committee, but it's the NSW Rugby League which administers punishments in the U13-U16 age groups.
Staff doesn't want to see the Nowra Warriors player who made the tackle "crucified" but feels the one-week suspension he received was a "joke".
"One of our players got three weeks for swearing at a referee recently. While he deserved his punishment, surely this tackle deserves a similar punishment if not more," she said.
"I'm just thankful that Hunter is okay. Every time I look at the footage I cry thinking of what could have happened. I can't believe it was just a one-week ban for a tackle that was so close to leaving my son in a wheelchair.
"This is wrong. The league has a responsibility to keep our kids safe, there needs to be a mandatory minimum for tackles like this in order to stomp it from our game.
"This is a joke and a slap in the face. We need answers as to how this shocking decision was made."
The NSWRL did not view the video before handing down its one-week ban to the Nowra player, who had a clean record and copped the early guilty plea.
Staff and the Port Kembla Junior Rugby League Football Club are "furious" the video footage wasn't available to the NSWRL, with the footage surfacing the day after the ban was delievered.
Port Kembla JRLFC vice-president and U16s coach Stephen Peck said it was the worst tackle he has seen in the flesh.
"I've been involved in the game as a player, coach and administrator all my life and that is probably the worst I've seen up close and personal," Peck said.
"If this tackle happened in the NRL the player would have got 13-plus weeks suspension.
"That sort of tackle's not called for in the game at all, especially in under 16s.
"The kid did apologise after the game, but an apology doesn't really fix the fact that Hunter could have ended up in a wheelchair.
"It may have been an accident but to me, when you turn someone upside down like that, it's intentional.
"You get in that predicament it's hard to come out of. But when you sort of force someone on their head it's completely different than lifting and driving back.
"Hunter was turned upside down. Given his age that's why he's probably okay. You know, if he was a 20-year-old, it might have been different."
Peck said it was hard to fault the NSWRL as they could only go off what was in the referee's send-off report.
But judging by the one-week ban he feels the referee "significantly downplayed" the incident.
"That's the only conclusion I can come up with. You can see for yourself how bad the tackle is," Peck said.
"The referee has a duty of care to protect the players, just like coaches do.
"I haven't seen his report but as far as I'm concerned, the referee's got a job to do and the way I see it, he should have graded that tackle to let the NSWRL know how bad it was ... he should be saying it was a extremely, dangerous tackle.
"I'm not saying the referee didn't say that but the punishment doesn't fit the crime.
"It's also disappointing that the NSWRL were presented the footage after the fact. Their hands were tied, they could only rule on the evidence they had."
A NSWRL spokesperson said: "A Nowra Warriors player was charged with a dangerous throw following a match against Port Kembla Blacks in the Under 16s Illawarra and Group 7 Division Two competition on Saturday 12 August.
"Following a review of the evidence submitted, a one-match suspension was issued. The NSWRL now considers the matter to be concluded."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
