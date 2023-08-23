Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong to embrace Miss Peony by Michelle Law which includes English, Cantonese and Mandarin on the IPAC stage

August 24 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Law wrote and stars in Miss Peony. Pictures by Sherry Zheng
Michelle Law wrote and stars in Miss Peony. Pictures by Sherry Zheng

When Michelle Law's first play Single Asian Female took to the stage in 2017, her grandmother made sure to go along to see it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.