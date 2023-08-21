The Illawarra rugby's best players week-in, week-out revealed

Shoalhaven beat allcomers to win their second straight Illawarra District Rugby Union minor premiership on Saturday.
Now heading into the finals starting this weekend the history-making Shoals, who have won all their 16 regular season games, are favourites to be crowned Illawarra rugby champions for a second straight year.
It is little surprise then that any list of Illawarra rugby's best players this season would include a number of players from the all-conquering reigning premiers.
This columnist has got a little help from club coaches and players to compose this list.
It must be mentioned this reporter didn't get the opportunity to watch some teams as much as others, notably Campbelltown Harlequins and Camden. Though Harlequins coach Adam Choice is one of those coaches who volunteered his selections for Illawarra rugby's best players this season.
Choice did, however, qualify his response saying since he's had a period away from the game, his focus this season was on guiding Campbelttown to success.
And he has done a tremendous job, guiding the Harlequins to their first first-grade finals appearance since 2015.
Campbelltown front-rower Alex Sherwin has led from the front and it's little surprise the experienced forward is considered among the competition's best players by opposing coaches, including Kiama coach James Patrick.
Patrick also couldn't go past the Brandon brothers, Steven, Mark and Keiran, and their Shoalhaven team-mates Will and George Miller.
He was also a big fan of Avondale's powerful No.8 Tevita Vea.
This view was shared by Choice, who added Tech Waratahs gun back Eli Sinoti in his list.
"I've played with and against Eli, he is definitely one of the best players in the competition," he said.
Kiama captain Paul Asquith was also a big fan of Illawarra representative Sinoti.
His top seven players were:
Tech Waratahs coach Matt Evans said Eli Sinoti was one of the few players in this competition with the talent to represent an international team.
"Eli steps off of both feet, is lightning quick and has one of the best fends you will see," he said.
"At the end of his career now, Eli is one of the most devastating backline footballers around.
"Most comfortable at wing or centre, he can also cover 10 or 15.
"Like all great footballers, his decision making is two steps ahead of everyone else, and he averages 60- 110 run metres."
Evans' top seven players are:
Shamrocks coach Damien Trevillion's picks:
Shoalhaven player-coach Will Miller's selections:
Taking into account the view of the above experts, this columnist has come up with his own list:
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
