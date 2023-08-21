Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Illawarra rugby's best players in 2023 listed

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra rugby's best players week-in, week-out revealed
The Illawarra rugby's best players week-in, week-out revealed

Shoalhaven beat allcomers to win their second straight Illawarra District Rugby Union minor premiership on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.