The Illawarra rugby's best players week-in, week-out revealed

Mark Brandon - The Shoalhaven winger is the competition's leading pointscorer and tryscorer. He not only scores tries for fun, he is one of the best goalkickers in the comp. The rare times Shoalhaven are in trouble, Brandon comes up with a big play or try.

Steven Brandon - His brother might get all the accolades but the eldest Brandon brother is the brains of the operation. The silky fullback controls everything from the back and often starts all the attacking raids.

Will Miller - His brother George may be the captain but its Shoalhaven player-coach Will who is the spiritual leader of the club. Considering all the work he gets through during a match it's no surprise to see Miller more often than not bloodied and bruised after every game.



George Miller - The Shoalhaven captain is the model of consistency, producing the goods week in-week out. He is also a big-game player, as shown in his man-of-the-match showing in last year's grand final.



Eli Sinoti - The Tech Waratahs superstar is without doubt the most dynamic ball carrier in the comp. Will Miller is not alone in thinking Sinoti can change games single-handedly.



Jesse Parahi - The Shamrocks gun doesn't play as often as he used to but when he does, he is still one of the best ball carriers in the competition. His presence also motivationally adds a lot to the young Shammies side.



Tevita Vea - The barnstorming Avondale No 8 is without doubt one of the best in the game. He has an excellent work rate and is tremendous ball carrier.