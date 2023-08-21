You could be forgiven for thinking it's summer in the Illawarra, with the temperature to soar to 25 degrees this week.
As we edge to the end of another winter the weather's been anything but wintry, with much warmer than average days during the season.
The mean maximum temperature for Albion Park during December is 25.5 degrees, but on Tuesday, August 22, the suburb's weather is predicted to peak at 25.
This is more than six degrees above the August mean maximum of 18.9 degrees.
It'll also be warm in Bellambi and Kiama on Tuesday, with 23 degrees predicted for both locations. The mean maximum for August is 18.1.
While, it will dip a couple of degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, the temperature will rise again to 24 degrees on Friday and 23 on Saturday in Albion Park.
In Bellambi, the mercury is predicted to reach 21 on Friday and Saturday.
The warmest day so far this winter in Albion Park was 25.6 degrees on August 14, Bellambi's warmest day as 24.1 degrees on July 30, in Kiama it reached 24.3 on July 30.
Weatherzone meteorologist Corine Brown said an inland trough is bringing unseasonably warm weather to the region.
"The trough is bringing north-westerly winds which is drawing some warmth in," she said. "It'll be drawing some warmth in from the northern interior."
Despite the warmer-than-average air temperature, the sea temperature is hovering around 18-22 degrees which is average for August.
Bellambi's weather station has recorded above average rainfall for August, with 106.8 millimetres so far during the month. Mean rainfall is 90mm.
Below average rainfall has been recorded in Albion Park at 38.6mm (mean is 57.7) and Kiama 80.7mm (mean is 62.6mm).
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
