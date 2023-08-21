Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra's weather will reach December temperatures in winter

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue skies and sunshine at Shell Cove Marina on Monday, August 21. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Blue skies and sunshine at Shell Cove Marina on Monday, August 21. Picture by Sylvia Liber

You could be forgiven for thinking it's summer in the Illawarra, with the temperature to soar to 25 degrees this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.