Tully Mahr is one of five Australians heading to an internship with NASA, where the 21-year-old will spend three months researching life's origins and planet habitability.
From a young age the former Oxley College student has been fascinated by machines and how they shape the modern world.
"In particular, aviation has always been a strong passion of mine. I grew up around aircraft and we have a significant connection to aviation in my family," Ms Mahr said.
Ms Mahr, a Gundungurra woman, will travel to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California to take on the 10-week internship, where she will complete projects outlined by mentors while also contributing to current NASA JPL missions.
She is currently studying a Master of Mechanical Engineering. However, Ms Mahr has always aspired to have a career in STEM, and said that she was excited to get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"My ultimate career aspiration has always been to work at a space agency. I am really looking forward to the opportunity to meet the people working at the JPL. I hope to discuss their life experiences and how that might shape my own endeavours," she said.
"I'm also really excited to be part of the program, which will give me the opportunity and the future to continue to advocate for careers in STEM for Indigenous Australians, which is something I am very passionate about. It is a lifelong network that I will carry with me into the future."
Ms Mahr will join four other students as they head to the United States on Thursday, August 17.
They will be working on ongoing NASA projects, including working on ocean exploration vehicles and characterising the microorganisms within the International Space Station.
These students are going to be exposed to cutting-edge space missions and will develop knowledge and skills they can bring home to our space and tech community.
"It's all very, very exciting," Ms Mahr said.
Although NASA was something Ms Mahr had aspirations for, she was not expecting to have an opportunity like this at such a young age.
"This is an incredible opportunity for myself, and for women and Indigenous Australians as careers in STEM become more accessible to these underrepresented groups," she said.
"Applications closed at the end of April and I found out about my acceptance into the internship in June. Since then it has all been moving very quickly. I would have never imagined I would be going to NASA so early in my career - it always felt like a distant goal."
At the end of her degree Ms Mahr will be a professional aerospace engineer.
"Aerospace engineering jobs typically involve designing, developing and testing aircraft and spacecraft whilst simultaneously problem solving and innovating. There are many specialisations within the field," she said.
"I've always been fascinated by space and I actually grew up wanting to be an astronaut. It was my goal from when I was really young and all the way into high school. This has put me closer than ever before."
Southern Highland News will follow Ms Mahr's adventures at NASA.
NISA is supported by the Australian Space Agency. For more information, visit their website.
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
