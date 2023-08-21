When told they couldn't play their favourite sport again, a group of Illawarra locals jumped on the opportunity to get back on the court to join Shellharbour's walking netball team.
Barbara Laird has loved netball and played the sport since she was a child. When she took a step away from the sport she didn't expect she'd ever put the bib on again.
"This is a way to keep playing netball it's easier on your joints," Mrs Laird said.
"I've just retired and thought well I'll take up something that gives me a group setting with other people my own age and keep fit."
The 66-year-old retired teacher said she can't run anymore but that works perfectly for the rules of walking netball.
"It's still doing all those things that you did in netball, but it's certainly much easier on the body to do it," she said.
Walking netball is similar to traditional netball except players must maintain a walking pace, and cannot run or jump to make passes or shots.
"It's designed to be more accessible and inclusive for players of all ages and abilities," Shellharbour City Stadium Supervisor, Sharon Greathead said.
It takes a little while for the netball players to get used to the different rules.
"That's been really hard for all of us because we're so used to running when we played years ago," Mrs Laird said.
"It's a real mindset to think I've actually got to walk and some of us get in trouble for running every now and then."
Mrs Greathead started the program as a seniors week event in February 2023. The activity had a great response from the community that she decided to continue the program permanently.
Walking netball runs two weekly events, Monday mornings is the social game which include a coffee afterwards.
The Wednesday evening games are slightly more competitive and includes women, men and children.
"I have really enjoyed watching this evolve, and I can say that ... I've loved watching these ladies reconnect with friendships," Mrs Greathead said.
Sally Charlton joined walking netball to continue playing the sport she loves.
"I love netball, I've played netball forever, and then when I was told I can't play anymore this was the next alternative," Mrs Charlton said.
For 54-year-old, said it's been a good way to get out and meet new people, she plays both the Monday and Wednesday games.
"It's just a commitment that I made. I'm going to just turn up every week because if I don't turn up, I'm letting everyone else down," she said.
Mrs Charlton invited her friend Andrew Page to join the group.
Mr Page enjoyed playing basketball but was advised by a doctor not to run after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2014.
"I can't really run around anymore. I had a cardiac arrest a few ago so the doctor said 'don't run anymore' and walking netball sounded like a fun thing to do," Mr Page said.
Mr Page towers over the team, the tall casual teacher uses his basketball experience in the game.
The two groups are now working to create a team to compete at the Pan Pacific Masters Game in the Gold Coast in November 2024. The walking netball players must be over 40-years-old.
"I feel like I've found my tribe again, so that I've got other people a similar age," Mrs Laird said.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
