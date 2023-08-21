Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Meet Shellharbour's walking netball team

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated August 22 2023 - 10:17am, first published August 21 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When told they couldn't play their favourite sport again, a group of Illawarra locals jumped on the opportunity to get back on the court to join Shellharbour's walking netball team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.