The search for a buyer for its Blue Haven aged care centre - which would dig Kiama Council out of an $11.9 million hole - has been officially launched.
A call for expressions of interest in purchasing the site has been opened by the council and potential buyers have until September 12 to put their hand up.
The sale process is for the Bonaira 134-bed residential aged care facility, which also includes 59 independent living units, the Barroul House safe, as well as a chapel, gym and hair salon.
The council will make public the names of all interested buyers.
Illawarra aged care providers Warrigal and IRT have previously flagged an interest in acquiring Blue Haven.
The sale of the Bonaira site has already been factored into the council's current budget; without that financial injection the budget would be in the red by $11.9 million.
After this first stage, a selection panel will shortlist the top tenderers, who can then put forward a detailed bid.
"Details of the submission requirements and assessment criteria for selective tendering will be made available to the shortlisted tenderers by direct invitation," a council spokesperson said.
The bids will be measured against that pre-determined criteria, with the top-ranking bid recommended to the councillors, who will then vote on whether to formally accept it.
"Council has stipulated that any sale must be to an approved aged care provider," a council spokesperson said.
"Further, in the clear acknowledgement of its intention that the operations continue, it has stated the provider needs to operate under the Aged Care Act and Retirement Villages Act."
The call for expressions of interest is the latest step in the long-running saga of Blue Haven and the council.
The sale has been viewed as a way to help the council out of its tough financial situation, which was made public in February last year.
However, it wasn't until October that a majority of councillors voted to sell off the Bonaira site.
With the site incorrectly classified as community land, that had to be changed to operational land before any sale could proceed - which happened in June this year.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
