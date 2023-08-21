Illawarra Mercury
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

Illawarra named one of NSW's top film locations by CATO and how to get an industry job

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scroll down for more details on getting a job in the film industry ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.