Group Seven's top pointscorers and tryscorers revealed

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:25pm
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets halfback Clyde Parsons in action. Picture by Anna Warr
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets halfback Clyde Parsons has capped his brilliant 2023 campaign by finishing the regular season as the leading pointscorer in the Group Seven rugby league first-grade competition.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

