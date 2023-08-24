More than a dozen bidders fight it out for original condition 1970s Figtree home

Whether the market is strong, cooling or recovering, there's always auction activity to report on throughout the Illawarra.
And in the lead-up to the spring selling season, a number of significant sales have been taking place under the hammer.
For example, more than a dozen bidders fought it out for a Figtree home in original condition, which was on the market for the first time since it was built in the mid-1970s.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent filled us in on the sale.
Meanwhile, a local buyer's "aggressive" bidding has paid dividends, securing a Towradgi home at auction.
This direct method ultimately beat out the under-bidder's more conservative approach.
Also, homes at Thirroul and Figtree sold at auction during the past week.
To find out more, read this week's Illawarra auction wrap-up.
A Woonona home, on the market after 75 years in the same family, has new owners.
The home on Liamina Avenue sold for $2,310,000.
The third generation home, offered to the market for the first time ever, is located about 100 metres from Woonona Beach.
The property had been in the same family since 1948.
A Werri Beach home that's on the market boasts eye-catching views and the potential to set a new price record for an in-demand, yet tightly-held street.
The Pacific Avenue home is positioned in a sought-after section of Werri Beach's front row.
The home, which has a price guide of $4.8 million to $5.2 million, has been designed to take advantage of ocean, headland and mountain views.
CoreLogic records show the property last sold in November 1999 for $366,000.
Take a video tour of the home here.
Illawarra home sales are down by more than 24 per cent, and the properties that are transacting are taking longer to do so.
That's according to new figures from CoreLogic's quarterly Regional Market Update.
According to CoreLogic, in the year to May 2023 there were 4689 dwelling sales in the Illawarra.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Located opposite James Cook Park, this home enjoys a natural green outlook, while being just minutes from the Shellharbour Marina, spectacular beaches and Links Golf Course.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
