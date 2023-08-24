Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

More than a dozen bidders fight it out for original condition 1970s Figtree home

August 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The property at 4 Smyth Place, Figtree sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied
The property at 4 Smyth Place, Figtree sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Whether the market is strong, cooling or recovering, there's always auction activity to report on throughout the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.