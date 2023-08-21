Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Farmborough Heights boy gets stuck in PVC pipe, firefighters rescue him

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
August 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A seven-year old Farmborough Heights boy got his arm stuck in PVC pipe on Monday, August 21. Picture supplied
A seven-year old Farmborough Heights boy got his arm stuck in PVC pipe on Monday, August 21. Picture supplied

An elbow fits on a wrist, right? Wrong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.