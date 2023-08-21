An elbow fits on a wrist, right? Wrong.
Unfortunately for a seven-year-old boy from Farmborough Heights, the answer was no and it resulted in an emergency call at 8.50am on Monday, August 21.
The boy was getting ready for school when he slipped his hand and wrist through a plumber's 90-degree PVC elbow and he became stuck.
All the wiggling and cajoling in the world couldn't get him unstuck so a triple-0 call was made.
Two truckloads of firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong were called to home.
"The ambulance attended but they couldn't get the pipe off [his arm]," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Chad Wallace said.
"Luckily it was plastic so it was easy enough to cut off."
Despite the possibility that the multi-agency emergency situation could be overwhelming for the primary schooler, the boy was not scared.
"He was very brave and didn't cry and he didn't need medical attention," Inspector Wallace said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
