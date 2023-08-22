Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Watch

From Southern Stars to The Voice, Overnight band debuted at WIN Entertainment Centre

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated August 23 2023 - 1:45pm, first published August 22 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Southern Stars show is guaranteed to be the main topic at the Ellevsen family dinner table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.