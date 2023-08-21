A lack of taxi services in Kiama is leaving some residents and visitors stranded, despite assurances from an Illawarra taxi operator that the service will be available in Kiama.
The NSW government lifted area restrictions which limited where taxis could operate from August 1 this year.
After that date, taxis offering rank and hail services could operate anywhere in NSW.
Prior to this, Kiama's only taxi service had closed, with Gavin and Kay McClure, the owners of Kiama Cabs, choosing to take the NSW government's compensation package for taxi operators affected by the entry of ride sharing services such as Uber.
While Kiama residents could use Uber and other pre-booked services, no taxi operator was legally able to offer a ride from a taxi rank or be hailed on the street.
Nick Abrahim, CEO at the NSW Taxi Council said with the operating area restriction lifted, Illawarra Taxi Network had committed to serve the Kiama region.
"There have been quite a number of bookings put out to the Illawarra Taxi Network which they are fulfilling and servicing, which is fantastic news for the Kiama community," Mr Abrahim said.
The company plans to locate a taxi permanently in the Kiama region, for rank and hail services, but this was dependent on the level of demand.
One person who is keen to use that service is Jeffrey Bushnell.
Mr Bushnell, who is blind, lives with his father in Minnamurra when he visits, and said transport options in the town are limited.
"I catch the bus or trains but not many of them are running," he said.
Mr Bushnell can access Taxi Transport Subsidy Scheme (TTSS) vouchers to partially cover the cost of transport, but these cannot be redeemed for Uber trips.
He said booking a taxi can be hit and miss.
"I had one booked from Kiama Leagues Club, waited for a while and then the receptionist said there's none available."
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly, who wrote to the taxi industry regulator in June asking for the area restrictions to be overturned, said while there had been some improvements as the regulations changed, transport services were not what they once were.
"The digital revolution is overtaking a lot of businesses, it is definitely a time of change and a time of angst."
A Kiama Council spokesperson said that the Illawarra Taxi Network is providing taxi services to Kiama.
"It is a business decision for taxi service providers in the Wollongong Transport District what taxi service they provide in Kiama," the spokesperson said.
Mr Abrahim said demand in Kiama fluctuates seasonally, which would determine the service that taxi operators would provide. However, he said that taxi operators had an obligation to provide services to TTSS recipients.
"If you are a person who is able to get into a sedan, a taxi will be there, if you rely on a wheelchair and can only get around in a wheelchair taxi, the taxi service will also be there," he said.
Kiama Council and Cr Reilly said rumours that council charged taxi operators to use ranks in Kiama were untrue.
