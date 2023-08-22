Illawarra Mercury
Platypuses in Royal National Park alive months after introduction

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 22 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:20am
Ten platypuses released into the Royal National Park three months ago are all still alive and researchers hope they will produce young in the coming months.

