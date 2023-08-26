When Steven Bastian was in an anger management program as he struggled with substance abuse, he remembers asking a counsellor to share one of the worse things that had happened in her life, so he could try to relate to what she was saying.
"Do you know what the worse thing that had happened to her was? She lost her keys," the Albion Park father remembers.
"We all walked out of that meeting, because we had people there who had been raped, sexually assaulted, abused, you name it and yet she was supposed to be there to teach us about anger management."
Now an award-winning mentor and youth worker himself, Mr Bastian has used his story - of a childhood filled with violence and financial hardship followed by drug and alcohol addiction - to help young Aboriginal people to find support and employment.
"I was faced with the choice of either going to jail or rehab as part of a court ordered diversion program," he said.
"I had good support - rehab helped me turns things around - but now I want to help in preventing more young people from feeling so helpless that they turn to drugs and alcohol."
Mr Bastian will bring this experience to a panel at an event being held in Shellharbour in September to tackle the stigma and shame associated with addiction and substance abuse.
Run by the Wollongong Community Drug Action Team, the Rethink Addiction event is open for anyone to attend, and is based on the premise that one in four Australians will struggle with alcohol, other drugs or gambling.
To be held at Shellharbour Civic Centre on September 12 it will feature experts and professionals as well as those who have recovered from substance use disorder.
Ms Bastian said having role models who can talk to people dealing with addiction was vital, but that there was still work to do in making sure people with lived experience could be heard.
He said he had faced barriers in being able to offer others help, with many roles requiring him to have formal qualifications before he could pass on his knowledge.
"I had to do my Cert IV and Diploma in Youth Work before I got heard," he said.
"The people started hearing my story, wanting to listen and I could start helping other people."
"There's a lot of people who have lived experience, but - often because of their lived experience - they don't have the qualifications to get those roles."
He said things were starting to change, with more support roles now asking people to have lived experience when applying, but believed there was still a way to go to make mentoring accessible.
Ms Bastian said allowing people to speak about without shame to someone who understood them could make a significant difference in people's lives.
"It's really important that people who are addicted can see a way out - an alternative," he said.
The manager of clinical services at not-for-profit organisation Lives Lived Well Mel Stott said the forum would include information about support, treatment and recovery, but also often overlooked preventative measures for substance abuse.
"We need to look at all of the factors in our community that can help create a protective environment that reduces the likelihood of individuals turning to harmful substances," Mel said.
"There are so many organisations across the Illawarra that work on the underlying factors that contribute to drug problems, such as having affordable, healthy activities for young people, having a positive education experience, having secure housing and money to buy healthy food, access to meaningful work, and having reliable and affordable public transport.
"These are complex problems we need to work on together to solve."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.