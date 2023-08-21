A loan surfboard spotted floating off Eagle Rock in the Royal National Park prompted an extensive search.
The surfboard was spotted at 4.30pm on Monday, August 21 and police boats were sent to search the area.
A NSW Police spokesman said there have been no reports of missing people, surfers or anyone who has fallen overboard from a boat.
The search was called off at 10.30pm.
It is not thought to be related to a missing 71-year-old rock fisherman who disappeared from the same area on 11.
Despite a large multi-agency search for the elderly man from Dundas in Sydney's west, he was not found and the search was scaled back on August 15.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
