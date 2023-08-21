A $124 million upgrade to HMAS Albatross has been hailed as a major economic boost for the Shoalhaven.
Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy is in Nowra on Tuesday, August 22 to announce the major upgrade to the base's airfield being carried out by the BMD Construction Group.
They will employ and average daily workforce of 75 people, peaking at 120 people.
The contractor has also pledged to source up to 90 per cent of the supplies needed for the work from the local area or wider region.
Work is due to start in September and finish in early 2025.
The upgrade will include resurfacing runways, taxiways and aprons, concrete pathway reconstruction, airfield lighting upgrades and stormwater drain repairs.
This will ensure the airfield continues to safely support Navy operations, including for the fleet of MH-60R Seahawk Romeo helicopters, which is being expanded from the current 23 to 36 aircraft from mid-2025.
"This significant investment in HMAS Albatross demonstrates the government's strong commitment to the Shoalhaven as a vital Defence aviation hub for the nation," Mr Conroy said.
"This airfield upgrade will support the expansion of the Navy's Romeo helicopter fleet, which will grow the region's world-class defence industry involved in helicopter maintenance, support and logistics."
HMAS Albatross plays a critical role in Australia's defence as the Navy's only air station and Australia's largest operational Naval establishment.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said the upgrade was "an exciting project for Nowra and across our region".
"Importantly, this upgrade will support the increasing number of Seahawk Romeos based here, which is good for local jobs and training, as well as supporting our community," Mrs Phillips said.
