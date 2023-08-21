Blacklock, Morris, Cooper, Gasnier, Ravalawa? Mikaele in elite company

Blacklock, Morris, Cooper, Gasnier.... Ravalawa?
Mikaele Ravalawa is putting himself in rare company in the St George Illawarra history books with his try scoring feats.
The winger has scored 20 tries this season - equal second in the NRL.
He is the first to do it for the red v since Brett Morris in 2010. Only Nathan Blacklock and Morris have scored more than the Fijian international in a single season.
The 25-year-old also recorded an impressive feat when he scored four times against Parramatta back in round 23. That is something only Morris, Mark Gasnier and Matt Cooper have done for the Dragons.
In a doom and gloom season for the Dragons, Ravalawa is walking amongst elite company.
Ravalawa said that all his tries would not have been possible without the people around him.
"It's all from my teammates, very much the forwards," he said.
"They are the ones who do a hard job on the field and I'm pretty thankful for them. All those tries are pretty much from the [work of the] middles. If they were not there I wouldn't be scoring 20 tries this year so I'm pretty thankful for that.
"At the start of the season I pretty much had a goal for me to play NRL for the whole year. That's my goal, just to play NRL."
The Dragons will be looking to avoid the wooden spoon with two games remaining in the season. First up is a trip to New Zealand to face the third placed Warriors.
Ryan Carr's men are neck and neck with the Tigers who are two points behind them on the table.
There was real motivation to finish off the season strongly from the playing group.
Dan Russell - who was given his NRL debut by Carr in July - said that he had been enjoying his football in the side and wanted his team to finish off the season with two wins.
"I feel like I'm getting better each week as I get used to it," Russell said.
"Starting there has been awesome, back-row in a position I prefer. I just want to improve each week and keep that spot for the rest of the year and it starts again this week with a massive game.
"There was a bit of doubt [getting my debut] especially with injuries and being a bit older. But I knew if I kept training and kept my mind right that I would get there and I'm happy it's paid off.
"We're not far off a win. We've been playing some good footy just some little stuff is killing us."
Team news for the Dragons clash against the Warriors will be released at 4pm Tuesday August 22.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
