A woman will face court for her alleged involvement in a fire that destroyed a heritage listed home in Albion Park.
The blaze erupted just before 11am on June 24 and flames were already tearing through the Terry Street house when firefighters arrived on scene.
No one was home at the time and there were no reports of injuries.
On August 21, a 47-year-old woman was charged with damage property by fire/explosives, and conceal serious indictable offence.
She was refused bail and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, August 22.
A 39-year-old man remains before the court charged in relation to the same incident, after he was arrested in Unanderra on August 15. He was charged with damage property by fire/explosives.
He remains in custody and will next appear in Wollongong Local Court on September 5.
The arrests came following a police appeal for help and the release of images in July of a man and a woman they wanted to speak to in relation to the fire. On August 14 officers released CCTV footage of a man and a woman in relation to the crime.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.