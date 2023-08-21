For the past month, Illawarra's own FIFA Women's World Cup volunteers Dona Damico, Casey Flemming and Kirra Archer have had the experience of a lifetime.
All three from Russell Vale, Shellharbour and Woonona respectively put their hands up before the tournament began to be one of FIFA's volunteers to make sure the tournament was run smoothly.
The trio were at games in Sydney at both Stadium Australia in Homebush and the Sydney Football Stadium in Moore Park.
The three of them - whilst all being from the same region - met whilst working in Sydney.
"I was chosen as a team leader for the pre-ceremonies for the Women's World Cup," Damico said.
"This involved coordinating the banners and flags before the games. To be on the field standing behind the players during the anthems was an amazing experience. Highlight was standing behind the Matildas in their three Sydney games.
"The sound of the crowd from the centre of the field is like nothing I've ever experienced before. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. Being behind the scenes of the games, working alongside FIFA and meeting so many new people has been amazing.
"All three of us met during our volunteering shifts despite all living in Wollongong and playing football locally."
Flemming said she wanted to be a World Cup volunteer long before the tournament began.
"When I found out that the World Cup was going to be held in Australia, I knew immediately that I wanted to be involved," Flemming said.
"I did some research and found out that FIFA were going to advertise for volunteers. So when the applications opened in late 2022, I applied. After a simple interview process, I was accepted into what was an incredible once in a lifetime experience that I will never forget."
Whilst Kirra Archer said she was proud to be part of a landmark tournament.
"I've really enjoyed volunteering at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Getting to experience the behind the scenes of such a big event but also spending time with like-minded people with a passion for football," Archer added.
"Being able to experience things first hand such as being on the pitch for the pre-match ceremony and taking in the atmosphere and noise of the crowd and being at the airport to welcome in your home team and inspiring players, these are the moments that are once in a lifetime.
"Also seeing the growth and the support of women's football throughout this even has been incredible."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
