Looking back: Tomato theft case hits Wollongong court in 1929

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
August 22 2023 - 12:00pm
A policeman fronted court in 1929 charged with allegedly eating tomatoes from a man's garden.
A policeman fronted court in 1929 charged with allegedly eating tomatoes from a man's garden.

Looking back at August 23, 1929

A Port Kembla police officer was in court to face charges of stealing tomatoes - and trampling the ones he couldn't eat.

