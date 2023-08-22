A Port Kembla police officer was in court to face charges of stealing tomatoes - and trampling the ones he couldn't eat.
Though the man making the accusation may have had a vested interest - George Kemp was facing court charged with stealing more than $1500 of copper wire.
A committal hearing found enough evidence to send Kemp to trial. Which tends to happen when the police see piles of copper wire in your yard.
On the same day, the court heard a case where Kemp had accused Constable Fleming of the tomato theft.
"Constable Fleming came down and saw some tomatoes and ate as many as he could," Kemp told the court.
Those the constable could not eat, he trampled alleged Kemp.
In response, Constable Fleming said he was nowhere near Kemp's place on the day in question.
The judge dismissed the tomato-theft claims brought by Kemp.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
"He seems hardly right in the head," the judge said of Kemp.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.