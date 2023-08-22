Wade Ponfield found not guilty of Albion Park Rail break-in

An Illawarra man who denied accusations he stabbed two others with a screwdriver in an Albion Park Rail break-in has been cleared of his charge.
Wade Ponfield faced a week-long Wollongong District Court trial charged with aggravated break, enter and commit a serious indictable offence stemming from an incident on May 3, 2022.
The jury delivered its verdict of not guilty on Friday, August 18 following three and a half hours of deliberations.
The Crown alleged Ponfield had forced his way inside a Tongarra Road home on the evening in question and demanded the occupant Jason Perez and his friend to "sit down and be quiet".
Perez told the jury Ponfield stabbed him with a screwdriver and hit him with a crowbar.
He also claimed Ponfield was a stranger to him and that he narrowly dodged a hammer Ponfield had thrown towards his head.
Ponfield's legal team did not dispute that he went to a Tongarra Road home on the evening in question, however it was submitted he had known the two occupants for years, and was let inside.
Defence lawyer Harriet Skinner said Ponfield had at some stage gone to the toilet, where he was attacked by the two men, and acted in self-defence.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
