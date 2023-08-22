Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'I think that's great': Port Kembla DIY skate park builder backs council's mobile park plan

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 22 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the people behind the Port Kembla DIY skate park has given the thumbs up to plans to invest in a mobile version for the city's skaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.