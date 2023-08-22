Hugo and Sue Zweep had already been living in Austinmer for a decade when they relocated to another home in the suburb.
However, at the time - five decades ago - their latest purchase had admittedly seen better days.
"It was extended and turned into a guesthouse in the late 1920s, early 1930s," Mr Zweep said. "But when we bought it 50 years ago, it had become disused and near derelict. It was essentially not a liveable house."
However, the couple were enamoured by the property's "location and potential", and planned to repair and renovate.
"It's so close to the beach, it's very sheltered... That's what really attracted us to the place, and still does," Mr Zweep said. "So we bought it and restored it."
This included modernising the kitchen and bathrooms twice, and also extending the home by adding a deck.
The couple, now both retired, have been prominent business figures within the Illawarra.
Mr Zweep was a long-time real estate agent and valuer in the region, while his wife's business ventures included co-founding Zweefers patisserie at Fairy Meadow.
"When we moved in 50 years ago, we were part of a wave that rejuvenated (the area)... There were older residents living all around us," Mr Zweep said.
"And now, younger people are moving into the area with families.
"When we moved in we had small kids, and there are a lot of kids around again now.
"In the past few years, on either side of us, young couples have moved in with children.
"And that's what's happening in Austinmer at the moment; a transition to young couples."
Their home, located at 19 The Grove, Austinmer is now on the market, as after 60 years in Austinmer, the couple are downsizing to nearby Thirroul.
"We'll be sad to sell it, but it's fulfilled its function, so we hope someone else can enjoy it in the same way," Mr Zweep said.
"It's time for us, after 50 years... To let somebody else enjoy it. It's been a wonderful family home."
Sitting on 969 square metres, the four-bedroom home has a price guide of $3 million to $3.3 million.
Co-selling agent, Andrew Hedley from One Agency Kane Downie said the key attractive features of the property included its original character, which has been preserved and sympathetically added to in order to create a home for modern requirements.
"The north-facing living which opens through glass doors to the sun-filled courtyard is also special," he said.
"The Grove is probably the most sought-after street in Austinmer and it often comes with a lack of sun. This one is elevated enough to enjoy sun."
Mr Hedley said the early interest in the home had been from international, interstate, Sydney and local buyers.
Other features of the home include being located about 300 metres from surf and pools; high-vaulted ceilings; and character features throughout with exposed beams and coachwood timber-lined ceilings and walls.
The lounge has an original open fire; and out the back is a studio, ideal as a home office or yoga room, with the possibility of self-contained living.
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
