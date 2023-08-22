Illawarra Mercurysport
Zac Lomax returns for Dragons clash with the Warriors

Updated August 22 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:04pm
Zac Lomax will start in the centres against the Warriors. Picture by Anna Warr
Zac Lomax will slot into the centres for the Dragons when they face the Warriors in Auckland in the second last match of the NRL season.

