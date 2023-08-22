Zac Lomax will slot into the centres for the Dragons when they face the Warriors in Auckland in the second last match of the NRL season.
Lomax will return after missing the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. Jacob Liddle has been named to start at hooker with Connor Muhleisen reverting to the interchange.
The Dragons have two games left in the season against the Warriors and then at home against the Knights in Kogarah to round out the campaign.
Speaking ahead of the game, Moses Suli said that he was confident the team was not too far away from a result after a positive month of performances, particularly last time out against the Storm.
"We've been getting in front on the scoreboard but we just can't hold that lead. The effort is there and just a few discipline things that we need to fix up and we'll go from there," Suli said.
"Hopefully we get the win. We don't want that wooden spoon so hopefully we string along two wins in the last two games and hopefully we do win."
Kick-off for the match on Friday August 25 is 6pm.
1.Tyrell Sloan
2.Mathew Feagai
3.Moses Suli
4.Zac Lomax
5.Mikaele Ravalawa
6.Talatau Amone
7.Ben Hunt (c)
8.Francis Molo
9.Jacob Liddle
10.Blake Lawrie
11.Billy Burns
12.Dan Russell
13.Michael Molo
14.Connor Muhleisen
15.Ryan Couchman
16.Ben Murdoch-Masila
17.Zane Musgrove
18.Toby Couchman
19.Jayden Sullivan
20.Max Feagai
21.Sione Finau
22.Jaiyden Hunt
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
