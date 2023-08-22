Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

People getting too close to endangered southern right whales

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 22 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People are urged to keep clear of southern right whales and their calves as they pass the Illawarra, after photos and videos emerged of some coming within metres of the endangered species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.