Used to watching winners salute at Kembla Grange, the Illawarra Turf Club is now chasing success of a different kind.
Racing NSW has launched a new Equimillion initiative, a showjumping, dressage and eventing competition to be held next month for retired racehorses.
As part of the initiative the ITC will sponsor two riders to take part, with $1 million in prizemoney on offer for open, junior and amateur riders.
Chief executive Steve Keene said club officials had eyes on the prize as they call for nominations.
"There's a lot of clubs going through a similar process, but we want Kembla to be successful," he said.
"We'll be cheering loudly for sure. We've had a really good response so far, it's a great program to be part of inaugural Equimillion competition."
As part of the criteria to be eligible, riders need to have ridden trackwork with or worked for a registered ITC trainer, or owned or competed with a racehorse that has raced or trained at Kembla Grange in the past five years.
Nominations close September 1.
The Equimillion event will be held over three days, starting on September 30 at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre.
And while there is a competitive side to it, Keene said it was also an important new pathway for thoroughbred runners after their careers on track have finished.
"It's fantastic to know there are opportunities when horses are approaching retirement," he said.
Racing NSW and Equestrian Australia's inaugural equestrian competition at Sydney International Equestrian Centre
September 30: Show Horse and Eventing Dressage
October 1: Dressage, Eventing Jumping and Cross Country
October 2: Show Jumping
Website: kemblagrangeracing.com.au.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.