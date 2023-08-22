Illawarra Mercury
Corpus Christi support officer's recruitment to be reviewed

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 22 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 7:00pm
Scott Parker, inset, worked at Corpus Christi Catholic High School for four weeks. Main picture by Sylvia Liber
Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong will investigate how a now sacked student support officer was recruited to an Oak Flats school.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

