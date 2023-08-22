Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong will investigate how a now sacked student support officer was recruited to an Oak Flats school.
Scott Parker was a student support officer at Corpus Christi Catholic High School for four weeks until his employment was terminated on Monday, August 21.
Prior to this, Mr Parker worked as an exercise physiologist in the Illawarra.
He was banned from working in healthcare for at least 12 months after a consensual sexual relationship with an 18-year-old patient which began when he was 30 years old and working at Shellharbour Private Hospital.
The Health Care Complaints Commission labelled Mr Parker's behaviour towards the woman as "predatory" and found he had limited insight into the impact of his behaviour on her.
Mr Parker has not faced any criminal proceedings and there is no suggestion he has committed any criminal offence.
The mother of a Corpus Christi student spoke with school principal Robert Muscat on Monday about her concerns regarding Mr Parker's employment, before she and her husband lodged a formal complaint with Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong (CEDOW) that same day.
A CEDOW spokesperson said Mr Parker worked at the school from Monday, July 24 until his employment ended on Monday, August 21.
"This was the result of an investigation into Mr Parker's recruitment for the position and did not relate to any incident during Mr Parker's employment with Corpus Christi," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"The welfare and safety of the children and young people in our schools is always our first priority and we are committed to acting in the best interests of students.
"A full review of this matter, including the recruitment process undertaken for this position, will now be carried out."
The spokesperson confirmed Mr Parker held a valid Working With Children Check for the duration of his employment.
The spokesperson also said referee checks were undertaken before he was employed at the school.
"The outcome of the review will determine whether all of CEDOW's established recruitment processes and checks were followed appropriately in this case," they said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
