Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Lake Illawarra police officer Stephen De Jong found guilty of assaulting teen

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen De Jong departing Wollongong courthouse on August 22. Picture by ACM, inset of Tash and Jackson Maher.
Stephen De Jong departing Wollongong courthouse on August 22. Picture by ACM, inset of Tash and Jackson Maher.

A former Lake Illawarra police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old Indigenous boy when he threw him off his bike, dragged him along a footpath and knelt on his neck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.