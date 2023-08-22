A former Lake Illawarra police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old Indigenous boy when he threw him off his bike, dragged him along a footpath and knelt on his neck.
Three years on from the incident, victim Jackson Maher was able to breathe a sigh of relief outside Wollongong courthouse after Stephen De Jong was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"I had my head slammed into the concrete, the officer put his knee on my neck, I couldn't breathe," Mr Maher, now 18, told the Mercury.
"He didn't tell me what was happening or why he was doing this. I was really confused but ... we've finally got some justice."
De Jong, an officer with 19 years experience at the time, faced a four-day hearing in June after he denied assaulting and threatening Mr Maher at a Shellharbour park on October 4, 2020.
After hearing from 14 witnesses, Magistrate Michael O'Brien on Tuesday found De Jong guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
De Jong was found not guilty of intimidation intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm relating to an accusation that he said "I'll end your life" to the victim during the altercation.
The court heard De Jong received a "distressed" call from his wife on October 4 2020, saying she felt "unsafe" as two boys were staring and taking pictures of her while at a Shellharbour playground.
De Jong, who was on duty, made a detour to the park while his police partner remained in the vehicle.
The court heard De Jong threw the boy off his bike, dragged him along a footpath and put his knee on the back of his neck as he went through his phone.
During the hearing, De Jong said the victim had just "dropped to the ground" and that he had been attacked by the victim's friend who had grabbed him by the vest.
De Jong denied putting his knee on Mr Maher at any stage.
The court heard the victim's parents arrived and De Jong went back to the station before going home.
Magistrate O'Brien said medical documents and photographs of Mr Maher's injuries - including bruising on his right forearm, right hip, and pain to his shoulder blade - were consistent with the assault.
De Jong, who claimed he was investigating a complaint, could not name a specific offence he suspected the victim had committed.
"The accused did not impress me as reliable in his story," Magistrate O'Brien said.
Mr Maher's mother, Tash Maher, said she was relieved at the magistrate's decision after years of stress.
"It's been a long process. He missed a lot of school, he didn't get that education he should've had," Ms Maher said.
"There were times he feared leaving the house, there were times I didn't want him leaving the house."
The court heard day of the incident marked De Jong's last day with the police force. His sentence is listed for October 19.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.